Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,875,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.06% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENSC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 309,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,846. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

