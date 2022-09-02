Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.25% of Founder SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Founder SPAC by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 470,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 875,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,760,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,116,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Founder SPAC

In other Founder SPAC news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp bought 381,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $3,875,077.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,186,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,338,854.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Founder SPAC Stock Up 2.0 %

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,006. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

(Get Rating)

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

