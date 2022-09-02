Anson Funds Management LP Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in PayPal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Cannell & Co. raised its position in PayPal by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 175,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

