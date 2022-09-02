Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.24% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.27. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.