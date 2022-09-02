Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 905,500 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 905,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I makes up 0.7% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $5,552,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $7,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,328. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

