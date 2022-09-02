Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 408,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leafly Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY remained flat at $1.47 on Friday. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Leafly Profile
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leafly (LFLY)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.