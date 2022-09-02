Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 408,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY remained flat at $1.47 on Friday. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFLY. Benchmark reduced their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

