ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. 41,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.