Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $57.00

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.