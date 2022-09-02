Analysts Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT at $12.25

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,529 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,681.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

