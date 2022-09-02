Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $120.00

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AptarGroup Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $102.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.