Analysts Offer Predictions for Sequans Communications S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Sequans Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.