Analysts Issue Forecasts for HireQuest, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.87. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HireQuest

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,454,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HireQuest news, Director Edward Jackson purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,974.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,569.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at $43,043,045.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,947 shares of company stock worth $171,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

