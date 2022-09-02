Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.26.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.0 %

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$121.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.