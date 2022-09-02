Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.00. 50,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

