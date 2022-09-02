Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Up 5.5%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 11,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 551,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

