Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.