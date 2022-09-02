Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

