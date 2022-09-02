Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amphenol by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APH. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

