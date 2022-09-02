AMLT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $68.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMLT has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.