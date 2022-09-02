Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.17. 128,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 284.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

