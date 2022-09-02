Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.44 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

