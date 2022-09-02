Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,533. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.19.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

