Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $158.39. 109,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,895,723. The company has a market capitalization of $311.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

