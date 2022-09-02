Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $4.83 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.66. 11,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

