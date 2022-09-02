Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.60 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. 13,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 224.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

