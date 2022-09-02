Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

