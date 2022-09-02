Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

