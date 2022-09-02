Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.77. 15,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,483. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

