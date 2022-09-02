Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 1,262 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,637. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

