American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Tower were worth $179,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.05. 25,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,984. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.