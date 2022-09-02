American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $22,096,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

