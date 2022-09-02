American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Down 0.5%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.17. 657 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31.

Institutional Trading of American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.