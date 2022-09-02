American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 80,570,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 57.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 312,625 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

