Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,007. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

