Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after acquiring an additional 600,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 461,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

