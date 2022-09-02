Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Up 0.3%

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.89 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 138.89 ($1.68). 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.67).

Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.30. The company has a market capitalization of £207.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.82.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

