Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,795 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. 31,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

