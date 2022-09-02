Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,741 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $67.18. 275,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,203. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

