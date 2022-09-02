Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 49,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,745. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

