Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,895,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,107. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

