Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 254.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,368,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.