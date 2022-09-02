Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHAK stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,628. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

