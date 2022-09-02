Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 626 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,842,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 86,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,371.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 250,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

