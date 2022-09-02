Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,959,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allstar Health Brands Stock Performance

ALST opened at $0.01 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

