Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

