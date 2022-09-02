Alkimi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193,612.00 ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Alkimi has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $193,612.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

About Alkimi

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Alkimi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using US dollars.

