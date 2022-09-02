Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Alkermes worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.36 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.