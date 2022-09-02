Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. National Bankshares upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 4.1 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$58.77 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$45.23 and a 52 week high of C$60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.70. The firm has a market cap of C$60.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

