Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.17

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 18786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
