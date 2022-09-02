Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.17

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 18786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

