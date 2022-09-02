Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 352,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,656,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock worth $15,924,562. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.