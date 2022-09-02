Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. 479,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,371,783. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

